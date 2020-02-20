|
Robert "Bob" Conway
1944-2020
Robert "Bob" Conway, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 13, 2020.
Bob was born on November 30, 1944, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His parents Dudley and Thelma (Iverson) Conway moved the family to Houston when Bob was six years old. Bob was baptized and confirmed in the 1st Christian Church in Houston, Texas. Bob and his siblings grew up in Bellaire where he was a member of the Bellaire High School chorus. During his high school years, Bob and his friends became ham radio operators.
Bob graduated from Bellaire High School in 1964. In 1965, Bob and Kathleen Lightfoot met attending the wedding of friends. In 1967, Bob and Kathy were united in marriage. Soon after, Bob entered the US Navy, working in communications, where he served for six years with many interesting assignments. In 1969, Bob and Kathy welcomed their first child, daughter Julie, while stationed in Morocco. They returned to Houston in 1969 and welcomed their son Jimmy in 1973.
Upon returning to Houston, Bob began his long and fruitful career with the Houston Chronicle Newspaper. He worked in management in the Advertising department, where he specialized in retail and classified sales. Around the office, Bob was a likeable guy and a friend to all. He was very proud of his 38 years with the company.
In 1999, Bob and Kathy moved to the Brenham area in Washington County to enjoy the slower pace of country life. Bob soon retired and enjoyed time spent with family. He took every opportunity to see his grandkids, even if it was just to pick them up from school and ferry them around in "Poppy's Taxi". In the summertime, he enjoyed swimming with family and friends, being outdoors and a good golf game. Bob was also an avid pool player. Bob loved music and enjoyed attending concerts with Kathy, especially classic rock. He loved animals, especially his furry family members – Morty the cat and dogs Lucy and Cotton.
Bob was a skilled and talented woodworker, having pursued the craft his entire adult life. He put great care into crafting everything from furniture pieces to small boxes and loved spending time in his home workshop.
Bob's other love was his red Corvette. The highlight of his time as a Corvette owner was joining the National Corvette Caravan and taking a road trip to the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Bob's time in the Navy had certainly given him a taste for travel. He and Kathy enjoyed traveling to many countries together. Their favorite destination was Australia.
Bob's surviving loving family includes wife of 52 years, Kathy; children, Julie Sigler (husband Chris) and Jimmy Conway (wife Jacqueline). He was "Poppy" to grandkids Alex and Anna Sigler, and Amber and Vanessa Conway. He is also survived by his brother, John Conway and sister in law, Carol Ann Basden; nephew, Michael Conway, niece, Tina Hueftle, cousin and good friend, Penny Turner, and his pet companions, Morty, Lucy, and Cotton. Bob treasured the love of many wonderful friends, especially his best friend Dick Hinsch.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Chuck.
Please join the family for a Memorial Service celebrating Bob's life, to be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7th, at Brenham Memorial Chapel.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Bob, please consider a donation to .
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833. 979.836.3611 Tributes may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020