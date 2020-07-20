Robert L. Cuthbertson
1948-2020
Robert L. "Bob" Cuthbertson was born on January 22, 1948 in Refugio, Texas and lived in Simonton, Texas. Bob left his life to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 15, 2020 following a 21-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob is survived by his wife, Laurie Nelson Cuthbertson of 32 years and his children: sons Jeremy Ryan Cuthbertson and wife Heather and children Joe and Annie, of El Paso and Jacob Hamilton Cuthbertson and wife Jaime of Texarkana, Arkansas and daughter Jillian Holley Cuthbertson of Austin. Bob was known as "Papa" to his children and grandchildren, a term of endearment. He is also survived by his brother, Jack Cuthbertson, and wife Louise of Corpus Christi.
Bob was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Ray High School in 1966. Bob was an honor graduate in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 1971 as well as a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas in 1975. He worked for Humble Oil (now ExxonMobil) and Quintana Petroleum before starting his independent career as an oil and gas operator in 1981. Always driven by an entrepreneurial spirit from early childhood, Bob founded numerous energy and service companies in his 49-year professional history. He travelled and worked in more than 42 countries during this time.
Bob deeply loved his family, church, friends and his country. He had a positive attitude about life and enjoyed a good sense of humor even as he fought cancer. He loved playing games with family and friends including dominoes and cards. Bob also loved playing blackjack in Las Vegas and bragged on his $19,200 win at the Bellagio one night. He loved gardening, great food, and reading fiction novels. Bob loved nature and greatly appreciated God's many wonders. Together he and Laurie had a deep love for their standard poodles Millie, Maddie and Domino and RIP Maggie, Molly and Mabel. Bob had a lifelong love of saltwater fishing and caught a 10-1/2 foot hammerhead shark at Port Aransas, a 900 lb bluefin tuna off Bimini, and a blue marlin during the Poco Bueno fishing tournament in Port O'Connor. As an adult, Bob loved traveling with his wife and friends. As a UT Longhorn graduate, Bob finally got to live his dream of raising longhorns at their Inez, Texas property.
As a Christian, Bob is finally brought home to God's side where he was reunited with his first daughter, Jordan Faith Cuthbertson who died in his arms at the age of 6 months, siblings Jim Cuthbertson and Virginia Cuthbertson Nowlin, and parents Chester Groce Cuthbertson and Vada Hamilton Cuthbertson. Goodnight stars, goodnight moon and goodnight noises everywhere.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3 pm at Simonton Community Church in Simonton, Texas. Due to Covid-19 masks are required as well as social distancing practices. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations are made to Simonton Community Church Building Fund, PO Box 121, Simonton, Texas 77476.
Due to the current Covid-19 changing regulations please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
for any time and date changes for the memorial service.