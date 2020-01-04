|
|
Robert D. Gilbert
1929-2020
Robert D. (Bob) Gilbert, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born April 16, 1929 to Morris and Pearl Goldberg in Watertown, Connecticut.
After graduation from High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Japan after World War II. The GI Bill of Rights afforded him the opportunity to attend and graduate from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. He also completed a Masters of Business Administration from Drexel University and was a certified Professional Engineer. He started his career with Rohm and Haas Corporation in 1956 and retired after a 34 year career as the President and Plant Manager of Rohm and Haas Bayport, a position he held beginning in 1980. During this time, he was responsible for the implementation of the High Performance Team Management system that evolved at Bayport which has been the subject of several articles by the American Management Association and other publications as well as a case study by the American Productivity and Quality Center.
His recreational interests included travel, golf and fishing. After retirement, he enjoyed vacations with his wife, family and friends and also had a career as a management consultant in the United States and overseas. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Selma Reifler. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years, Joyce Kramer Gilbert, his children, Allen (Kathy) Gilbert, Steven (Sherrie) Gilbert, and Ellen (Scott) Teller, and his grandchildren Rachel Gilbert, Jennifer (James) Sadler, Alison Gilbert, Alana Teller, Hannah Teller, and Andrew Teller, and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 5th at Congregation Brith Shalom, 4610 Bellaire Boulevard in Bellaire, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Congregation Brith Shalom or Houston Hospice www.houstonhospice.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020