Robert Garing Dillard, Jr.
1931-2020
Robert Garing Dillard, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Born June 18, 1931, in Clarendon, Texas, Gary was the oldest child of Hazel (Bourland) and Robert Dillard and grandson of Edna (Condron) and Frank Lynn Bourland and Mary Rosa (Garing) and Robert Jefferson Dillard. He was proud to be a descendant of a Texas First Family being the 10th generation grandson of a long line of Dillards. He had many relatives that fought in the Revolutionary, Civil and World Wars, as well as the Alamo.
One of his earliest influences was the life he led on the family ranch near Clarendon, where he lived most of his boyhood. There, he developed a strong work ethic and learned to care for his horse Hobo. Gary treasured his memories of life on the ranch and time he spent with his grandparents.
As a young teenager, Gary contracted polio and spent many months in an iron lung. Making the best of a difficult situation, Gary spent most of his recovery reading books, which can be attributed to his developing intellect at this stage of his life. He considered polio and the struggle with post-polio his greatest challenges.
Gary graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School, attended the University of Texas at Austin, and joined the United States Naval Reserve during the Korean War. He saw active duty as a medic with the Navy from 1950 – 1952. It was during his service, while stationed in San Diego, California, that he met the love of his life, Marilyn Broderick. They were married in 1954 and Gary often said that his marriage was his most cherished life event. Gary completed his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering at UCLA. He joined Shell Chemical Company in Deer Park, Texas and he and Marilyn moved to Houston. Gary spent his thirty-seven year career with Shell, having been transferred to Martinez and Shell Point, California, and to Geismar, Louisiana where he was Plant Manager, before returning to Houston where he had a major role managing The Shell Companies. After working in Corporate Public Affairs and Governmental Relations, he served seven years as Vice President of Products, Manufacturing, Engineering, and Distribution. At one point in his career he was responsible for seven refineries and five chemical plants plus thousands of miles of pipeline. His final position was as the Officer in charge of a Superfund Site Lawsuit on behalf of Shell Oil. The United States vs. Shell Oil litigation would take seven years to complete. The result was the creation of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge on the outskirts of Denver. This Wildlife Refuge will remain as a lasting legacy to his tireless leadership, ingenuity and persistence. Gary always valued the lifelong friendships Shell afforded him.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman and spent time hunting, fishing, and boating. For thirty-five years, he gathered with friends at their annual "Bass and Booze" fishing trip in Toledo Bend, Texas. He was also very involved in his children's swim team careers and volunteered as one of the officials at every meet. He and Marilyn built a home on Lake Livingston and it was there that he taught his grandchildren to waterski and fish. The days spent together were a testament to his love of family. One of Gary and Marilyn's primary interests early in life was to travel and to meet people from all over the world. They aspired to learn about and experience different cultures. They visited ninety-one countries together. They also traveled frequently to visit their children and grandchildren who lived in different parts of the country. Their last trip was to Los Angeles, California where he and Marilyn visited the UCLA campus they had attended, the Ronald Reagan Library, and many of the places they lived as a young couple. Most will remember him for his keen intellect, quick wit and insatiable curiosity. He was the consummate teacher, mentor, patriot and self-made man. He had a profound love of his country and Texas.
Gary is survived by his wife Marilyn, of 65 years, daughter Mary Catherine Hotze (Mark) of Houston, TX, daughter Lynne Anne Montgomery (John) of Chicago, IL, son Robert Gregary Dillard of Houston, TX, daughter Carolyn Jean McKeefer (Jay) of Carrollton, TX , daughter Jamie Ann Baxley (Ken) of Georgetown, FL, and daughter Laurie Diane Polser (David) of Liberty Hill, TX. He will be lovingly remembered by his fourteen grandchildren: Matthew (Elise), Luke (Megan) and Gary Hotze, Marilyn, Johnny and Jennifer Montgomery, Katie (Matt Clark), Robert and Kellie Dillard, Ian McKeefer, Josh (Chelsae) Baxley, Sam (Haylee), Haley and Joe Polser, and eight great grandchildren. Gary is predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Lynn Bourland Dillard (Nita) and Gene Ritchie Dillard (Dorie). He is survived by his sister Sharon Kay Soergel (Robert), his brother Frank Jeffery Dillard (Nannette) and ten nieces and nephews.
A Catholic Mass and celebration of Gary's life will take place at a later date. Gary's wishes were for donations to be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
