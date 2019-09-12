Home

Robert Downs


1952 - 2019
Robert Downs Obituary
Robert J. Downs
1952-2019

Robert J. Downs, 67, of Houston, TX passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 with loving siblings and friends by his side.  Born and raised in Chicago, IL, he lived and worked in Houston for 44 years. Robert Downs, CPM and IREM member, was a veteran of the real estate industry in Houston for over 30 years. He had his own company, Robert Downs Properties, and also taught real estate classes at HCC. Bob was an active member of Christ the King Church and Knights of Columbus. He belonged to the TKE college fraternity and was a regular volunteer for many political and community activities. His memory is cherished by his siblings, Marilyn, Joyce and Joe (Gloria); nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends. "Bobby" will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial Mass for Robert Downs at Christ the King Church at 4419 N. Main, Houston, TX on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 10:30am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
