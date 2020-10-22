1/1
Robert E. "Corky" Dragoo Jr.
Robert E. "Corky" Dragoo Jr.
1941-2020
Robert E. "Corky" Dragoo, Jr., 80, went home to be with his Lord, October 12, 2020. Corky was born March 27, 1940, in Beaumont, Texas and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Sr. and Margaret Dragoo. He married Willie Watson, May 25, 1962, and had two children, Brent Dragoo and Holli Dragoo Sadler. He is survived by his wife, Willie, children Brent and Sheri Dragoo, Holli and Greg Sadler, and grandchildren, Collin and Kari Sadler, Kathryn Sadler, Shelby and Zachary Ray, and Brayden Dragoo.
Corky graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Math, and completed an MBA at Harvard University. Corky was honored as Distinguished Alumni for Texas Tech in 2000. He retired as Senior Partner of Consulting at Ernst and Young in 2000. Corky was a generous and loving husband, father, and friend. He was a faithful servant of the Lord, serving as Deacon, choir member, and Sunday school teacher.
A celebration of Corky Dragoo's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway, Houston, Texas. Brad Goad and Louie Giglio will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Compassion International.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Corky Dragoo was the kindest, sweetest and smartest man I have ever known. He loved his Lord and his family more than anything. A loving husband, gentle father and “Big Daddy” to his grandkids that he adored. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Love, Aunt Marsha
Marsha McLaurin
Family
