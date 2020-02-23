|
Robert Lewis Easton
1933-2020
Robert Lewis "Bobby" Easton died peacefully and surrounded by family on February 20, 2020, having lived a full life. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on April 20, 1933 to Colonel Robert Lewis Easton and Elizabeth Bennett Easton, and was raised by his maternal grandparents, John Mirza Bennett and Jamie Armstrong Bennett.
He attended San Antonio Military Academy for middle school, graduating in 1947 as valedictorian and commandant of the corps, and then St. Paul's School in Concord, NH where he played football, ice hockey, baseball, and squash. Bobby graduated in 1951 and went to Yale University on a V-12 U. S. Navy scholarship in engineering, where he was the fastest and most accurate "slide rule computer" in the state and won the freshman Squash Racquets Championship. He couldn't wait to get back to the Lone Star State and transferred to the University of Texas in 1954. He met many of his lifelong friends in the Deke House.
In 1956, Bobby married Elisabeth June "Ziggy" Szilagyi, of San Antonio. They moved to Houston in 1957 and he began his business career selling oil field pipe for Tex-Tube, Inc. In 1959, with their first child and belongings loaded up, they moved to Tulsa, OK where he took over as regional manager, rising to manager of sales. Bobby and Ziggy had three more children there. After several years in Tulsa, the Easton family moved back to Houston, where he affiliated with a prominent real estate brokerage firm. Eventually he went out on his own, and he specialized in commercial properties. This led to his collaborating with Guy Robertson, owner of Pilgrim Cleaners, and they formed Zephyr Enterprises. These friends enjoyed great success as they developed and managed shopping centers and other commercial properties in and around Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.
Bobby was an outdoorsman and an ardent golfer, winning tournaments with some of his best friends in Tulsa, Dallas, and San Antonio. He belonged to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa and River Oaks Country Club in Houston. He loved a cold Bud and cigar on a porch with a great view, wade fishing in Rockport and Port O'Connor, and leading a quail hunt in South Texas, where he, his dogs, and his Model 42 Winchester .410 pump shotgun were legendary. He served as Chairman of the in the late 60s and volunteered for ACS throughout his life, most recently fundraising for .
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Ziggy, and is survived by his children: Rob (Lyla), Ben, Liza (Casey Wilson), and Laura; his sister Betty Tilghman; grandchildren: Emily Easton Reyes (Kine), Erik Easton (Emma), Elliot Easton (Yinela), Zeke Easton, Sam Easton, and Henry Easton; and great-grandchildren: Adilynn Easton, Olix Easton, and Yiana Easton.
Extremely proud of his Texan heritage, Bobby will miss being with different branches of his extended family on annual trips to their ranches—mostly in South Texas: the Bennett, Armstrong, Musgrave, and Lasater extended families.
Beyond all these achievements, Bobby Easton was a family man; he loved Ziggy, the love of his life, and their four kids. Together they had many colorful adventures. From the beach house on Terramar in Galveston, to the Kelley Ranch in Hempstead, to season tickets for the WHA Aeros hockey team, to many summers with longtime friends in Port Aransas, to the Alligator Head Club in Port O'Connor, to countless hunting leases all through South Texas, the Easton family had lots of fun and made great memories.
Bobby battled various types of cancer, but it was melanoma that finally got him. He was tough as a boot and never complained. At the Peanut Party and through Christmas, it became clear he was ready to go. The family wishes to thank Dr. Chris Finnila, Dr. Kirk Heyne, and Houston Hospice at Home. Also, our gratitude to Houston Methodist Hospital and the Fondren Family. For those who desire, donations may be made to (designate Houston) or Houston Hospice (designate Hospice care for adults at home).
Above all, Bobby Easton loved his friends and asked that we host a Cocktail Party to celebrate his life, family, and friendships. Save the date: Thursday, March 12, 5:30 pm.
Finally, join us in bidding Bobby farewell: AMF – Adios, my friend!
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 23 to Mar. 11, 2020