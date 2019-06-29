Robert Lee "Bob" Ellis

1938-2019

Robert Lee ("Bob") Ellis, 81, passed away at his home on June 24, 2019.

Robert was born on February 14, 1938 in Nampa, Idaho to the late David Watson Ellis (d, 1953) and Ella Margaret Nichol (d, 1995). Robert grew up on a ranch in Council, Idaho with extended support from his grandmother (Ruth Ann Coolen Nichol) and Uncle's Cleo and Harry.

Robert met Violet Marie Kosko (of Middletown, CT) at the National 4-H Conference in Chicago his Junior year of high school. Robert and Violet were both state 4-H winners representing their respective states. They met again at National 4-H Camp in Washington, DC the following year.

After graduating from Council High School (Council, Idaho) in 1956, Robert attended the University of Idaho for one year. Thereafter he served three years in the United States Army (15th Quartermaster Battalion of 7th Army) in Lebanon, Secondheim (near Heidelberg, Germany) and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was twice awarded "Battalion Solder of the Quarter".

After fulfilling his military service duty, Robert married Violet on the 15th of July 1961 in Meriden, Connecticut.

Robert worked at Pratt & Whitney, Royal Typewriter and then Connecticut Printing. While working, he attended The University of Hartford where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Industrial Psychology (1965). Thereafter, he relocated his family to Sherman, Texas where he worked as a Production Supervisor at Johnson & Johnson. In 1971, Robert graduated with his Master's Degree from Southern Methodist University (Dallas, Tx).

In 1972, Robert joined Central Texas College (Killeen, Tx) as a Dean of Occupational Education and then Austin Community College (Austin, Tx) in 1977 as a Coordinator for Business and Industrial Education and Training. The family resided in Killeen. While working, Robert additionally pursued a Ph.D from Texas A&M University in Educational Administration.

Robert left Austin Community College to work for Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and then Prairie View A&M (1992 onwards). In parallel, he founded a company (IIS Training Systems) where he developed interactive computer-based training.

In his personal life, Robert enjoyed family vacations, hot-air balloon adventures, working with his tractors, building things, woodworking, music, caring for animals, and tutoring students to get their GED/ASVAB degrees.

Robert is survived by his wife (Violet), eldest daughter (Laura Ellis Tibodeau) and her husband (Dale LeRoy Tibodeau); and second daughter (Ashley Ellis Marsiat) and her husband (Frank Marsiat) and their daughter (Morgan Bridgette Marsiat); and cousin Phyllis Helen White.

Robert valiantly battled colon cancer for the past five years, with the support of friends and family. A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this summer.