The Reverend Doctor Robert Finla Murphy, Jr.
1954-2019
The Reverend Doctor Robert Finla Murphy, Jr., 65, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Salch Murphy, and his children, Katherine Murphy Mull, Hunter Keehln Murphy, Susan Elizabeth Salch, Stuart Trenton Salch, and his grandchildren. Throughout his life he served many congregations of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and was currently serving as the pastor of Tiki Island Chapel.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:30pm at Tiki Island Chapel, 835 Tiki Drive, Tiki Island, TX 77554.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2019