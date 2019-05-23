Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Tiki Island Chapel
835 Tiki Drive
Tiki Island, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

The Reverend Doctor Robert Finla Murphy Jr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
The Reverend Doctor Robert Finla Murphy Jr. Obituary
The Reverend Doctor Robert Finla Murphy, Jr.
1954-2019
The Reverend Doctor Robert Finla Murphy, Jr., 65, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Salch Murphy, and his children, Katherine Murphy Mull, Hunter Keehln Murphy, Susan Elizabeth Salch, Stuart Trenton Salch, and his grandchildren. Throughout his life he served many congregations of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and was currently serving as the pastor of Tiki Island Chapel.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:30pm at Tiki Island Chapel, 835 Tiki Drive, Tiki Island, TX 77554.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.