ROBERT ARTHUR (BOB) FLAKE

1929-2019

ROBERT ARTHUR (BOB) FLAKE passed away on January 28, 2019 at the age of 89 years old. He was born February 28, 1929 in Corpus Christi, TX the youngest of three children of Melba Henderson Flake and Arthur Jackson Flake. The family moved to Uvalde, TX in 1933 and to San Antonio, TX two years later.

Robert attended public schools in San Antonio graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1946. He then attended Texas A and M College where he was in the Corps of Cadets, the Ross Volunteers and Tau Beta Pi honorary engineering fraternity. Bob received a B.S. Degree in Industrial Engineering in 1950.

He served as a First Lieutenant in the Army during 1951-1952 with assignments in the U.S. and Germany. Bob attended the Harvard University Business School receiving an MBA Degree in 1955.

Bob then joined Dresser Industries, Inc. at corporate headquarters in Dallas, transferring to Houston the next year. His 43 years at Dresser were primarily in their minerals operations including Magcobar Drilling Fluids, Dresser Minerals Division and Metals Operations. Bob was President of Metals Operations. He was active in industry affairs serving many years as an officer and director of the Lead Industries Association, member of the Zinc Institute and Copper Club. Bob was a U.S. Industry Representative to the International Lead & Zinc Study Group.

Bob met Dorothy Marie Cunningham in Houston and they were married in September 1960. Bob traveled extensively, both for business and pleasure, and Dorothy often accompanied him. He visited all fifty states and some twenty-five countries.

He is a member of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church and its Bridge Builders Class. Bob had been a member of the Petroleum Club of Houston and the Harvard Club of New York City.

Bob and Dorothy had two children, son Doug Flake and wife Julie of Marin County, CA and daughter Cynthia Drerup and her husband David Drerup of Houston. There are four grandchildren, Olivia, Whitman and Thatcher Flake, and Danielle Drerup. Bob is survived by his children and grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his parents, wife Dorothy, brother Edwin Flake and sister Evelyn Flake.

Bob's long-term in-house care givers were so appreciated by Bob and the entire Flake and Drerup families. Joseph Chowdhury was especially dear and extremely instrumental for almost 6 years. Joseph's devotion, medical skill, cheerfulness and friendship made all the difference in Bob's quality of life. The family also wishes to express our true gratitude for Bob's many doctors and nurses.

Services will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 at 1:30pm, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery in Houston, Texas. A reception to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the same location immediately after Bob is laid to rest. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary