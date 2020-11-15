Robert Charles Floyd
1934-2020
Robert Charles Floyd passed away on Sunday, the 1st of November 2020, at home in Houston, Texas from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Bob was born in Oklahoma and grew up in Midland, Texas. After attending Midland High School, he went on to excel at basketball and other sports in the New Mexico Military Institute, qualifying for Enlisted Reserve Corps. Bob then headed to the University of Texas at Austin. He joined the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. While assisting his ranching family he found himself attracted to legal aspects of the family business, so he joined the International Legal chapter of Phi Delta Phi and went on to earn a Law degree from the University of Houston.
Bob became an attorney in 1963, working as an Assistant District of Attorney in Harris County, Houston. He joined Butler & Binion for several years before opening his own legal practice with Floyd, Taylor and Riley. While in semi-retirement, he enjoyed assisting individuals with legal issues in a pro bono capacity.
Bob never met a football game or golf course he didn't like. He was an active member of the Houston Country Club, supporter of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and a proud Texas Ex. He loved travel, dancing, gin rummy card games, movies, music and the occasional practical joke. Bob always counseled for good, saying "It never hurts to be nice".
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Charles Grant Floyd. He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Anne Floyd and Kathryn Allyson Floyd, and their respective spouses, James Thomas and Anthony Petruzzella, his brother Timber Floyd and Timber's wife Peggy as well as his beautiful granddaughter, Isabelle Eloise Petruzzella. He is also survived by beloved cousins in the Floyd, Walker and Cremin families along with a fabulous caregiving network.
While he is greatly missed, Bob's family and friends know he lived his life to the fullest.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date and hopefully in the spring of 2021. Guests may opt to receive updated service information when it is available by visiting Mr. Floyd's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
and clicking "Receive Notifications" as well as sharing memories and words of comfort and condolence.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed toward the American Heart Association
, 10060 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77054; the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Fund, 1139 Mission St., San Francisco, CA 94103 (https://www.sffcpf.org/get-involved/donate/
); or to an Alzheimer's related charity such as Brain Chemistry Labs (https://brainchemistrylabs.org/
).