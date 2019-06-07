Home

Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Robert Friedman Obituary
Robert Graham Friedman
1935-2019
Robert Graham Friedman, 83, of Galveston, Texas passed away on June 4, 2019. Bob had a career in industrial floor care for Clarke Floor Machines and Pacific Floor Care in Muskegon, Michigan.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Paige Friedman; son, Scott Friedman and wife Karen; daughter, Stefanie Friedman and husband Andy Wright; sister, Betty Van Haver; grandchildren, Avalyn, Ella, Baxter, and Knox.
A visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Frwy, Webster, Texas, 77598 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:30p.m. to 2:00p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00p.m. with Reverend James Williams to officiate. Interment to follow at South Park Cemetery, 1310 N Main St, Pearland, Texas, 77581.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 7, 2019
