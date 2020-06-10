Robert G. "Bob" Johnson Jr.
1931 - 2020
Robert G. "Bob"
Johnson, Jr.
1931-2020
Robert G. "Bob" Johnson, Jr. was born in Milan, Tennessee, on the 13th of September 1931, and passed away in Houston on Monday, the 8th of June 2020. He was 88 years of age.
Arrangements for a memorial service in our Jasek Chapel and a more detailed and specific obituary are pending.
Arrangements for a memorial service in our Jasek Chapel and a more detailed and specific obituary are pending.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
