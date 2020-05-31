Robert was such a wonderful man
Robert G. Turner
1947-2020
Longtime Houston Attorney, Robert G. Turner, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, just two days shy of his 73rd birthday after several years of illness. Robert was a native Houstonian born to Jack M. Turner, Sr. and Mary Jo Turner on May 27, 1947. He attended Will Rogers Elementary School, Lanier Middle School, Lamar High School, the University of Houston as an undergraduate, and the University of Houston Law School.
While attending the University of Houston, Robert managed, played in, and wrote songs for a "Rock and Roll" band by the name of South, who toured with The Allman Brothers Band. For "gas" money he taught guitar lessons. His love of music continued throughout his life.
In 1972, after graduating from the University of Houston Law School, Robert opened his own private practice where he made, met, and was a mentor to many other individuals in the practice of law. Deborah Gottlieb, who was hired by Robert as a law clerk and who eventually became his law partner, always said that "he was one of the best cross-examiners she had ever seen." He was widely respected in the legal community and responsible for many landmark cases.
After establishing his law practice, Robert bought a parcel of land in Austin County, Texas. Eventually, a turn of the century home was purchased and moved to the property where "Turner Farm" was established. Robert enjoyed almost every weekend at the farm where he and his childhood friend, Lynn Thrower, loved to breed and raise horses. It was the place where he could get away from the pressures of the practice of Law.
Robert is survived by his companion and caregiver, Karna Arnet; his son, Greyson Turner; his brother, Jack M. Turner, Jr.; numerous cousins who he dearly loved; his lifelong friend, Suzanne Hurley; his Godchild, Mica Hurley; and his longtime and loyal secretary of over 36 years, Robin Bradford. Robert always said, "You can divorce your wives, but you can't lose your secretary."
Arrangements for the memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Please visit Robert's on-line memorial tribute at www.bradshawcarter.com, where fond memories, words of comfort, and condolences may be shared. There, you may also opt to receive updates on his memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association, PO Box 954, Wilton, NH 03086-0954, or to the charity of your choice in Robert's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.