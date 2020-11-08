Robert Glover1932-2020Robert Roy (Bob) Glover died peacefully at home in Spring, Texas, on November 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Bob was born in Chicago on June 5, 1932, to Margaret Kahoun Glover and Roy Glover. After completing school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served proudly from 1952-59. In 1959, he began a 27-year career with Exxon Corporation and its predecessor companies. He also completed a B.S. degree in Psychology from the University of Houston in 1983. Upon retirement from Exxon, Bob had rewarding second careers as a literacy teacher with Neuhaus Education Center and sales representative with Educators Publishing Service. Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta (nee McDowell); son Rick and daughter-in-law Debbie; daughter-in-law Joan Wagner; grandchildren Summer Reimer, Heather Purdy, and Ryan Clarke; and great-grandchildren Logan and Makayla Purdy. Preceding Bob in death were his beloved sons Michael and Steve. Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, at 1:00pm, followed by funeral services at 2:00, at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, Texas.