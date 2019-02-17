Robert Grady Graves

1930-2019

Robert Grady Graves ("Bob") beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on February 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas, at 88 years of age.

Bob was born on October 13, 1930 to Anice Newell and Jesse Grady Graves in Houlka, Mississippi. Bob was a member of the Army National Guard, and a graduate of Mississippi State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering.

On April 19, 1957, Bob married Helen Smith in Houston, Texas. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together until the time of her passing in 2015. While journeying through life with Helen, Bob worked for Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company ("Transco") for 38 years. He and Helen moved 18 times as Bob helped build what at that time was the world's largest and longest natural gas pipeline. Bob and Helen developed many life-long friendships during their Transco years. Bob enjoyed golfing at Pine Forest Country Club and was an active member of Pines Presbyterian Church. Bob was an avid walker and spent many mornings at Terry Hershey Park where he had numerous friends. Bob survived Hurricane Harvey but his home of over 40 years did not and Bob was forced to relocate nearby. This was a cruel blow so late in life but Bob soldiered on with his practical optimism and resilience. Assisting Bob later in life were Patricia, Ava, Shannon, Dawn, and Kenya. Their devotion to Bob was greatly appreciated. Bob will be missed daily by all that knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Trudy Graves Svrcek and husband, Mark Svrcek, of South Carolina; sons, Brad Newell Graves and wife, Missy, of Tomball, Texas, Robert Todd Graves and wife, Cassi, of Cypress, Texas; grandchildren, Harrison Grace Svrcek, Georgia Grey Svrcek, Avery Anne Graves, Jack Newell Graves, Robert Andrew Graves, Curtis Ryan Graves, Meagan Reanne Davis; as well as many other loving family members and a host of friends.

Services will be held on February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pines Presbyterian Church located at 12751 Kimberley Lane, Houston, Texas 77024, with Rev. Barbara Retzloff officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a donation in Bob's memory to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.

To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary