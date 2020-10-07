Robert "Bobby" James Greenwood
1942-2020
Bobby Greenwood, 78, went home to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 30, 2020. He was born on September 11, 1942 in Temple, Texas, to Josephine Steele Greenwood and Joseph Harris Greenwood, M.D. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gayle Greenwood. He will be deeply missed and survived by his wife Michael "Mike" Greenwood, his son Sean Greenwood (Carla), his daughter Kelly Prather (Mike), and his brother Jodie Greenwood (Trudy). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sadie Greenwood, Emma Greenwood, Parker Prather, and Scarlett Greenwood. He leaves behind many beloved cousins, especially Harris Greenwood, Romelia and Mary Abell, whom he considered siblings more than cousins. Bobby is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, in-laws, and close friends.
Bobby graduated from Temple High School in 1960. He attended the University of Texas before enlisting in the United States Army. Bobby served in the active duty US Army from 1964 to 1967 before transferring to the US Army reserve. During his time in the military he served as a Military Policeman with the 4th Military Police Group, 4th US Army and achieved the rank of Specialist 5. He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1970 whereafter he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southwest Texas State University. Bobby worked as an investment adviser until his retirement in 2018.
Bobby met the love of his life, Mike Greenwood, on a set-up date by a mutual friend from the University of Texas, Tony Koby. Bobby informed Mike on their first date that he did not date women with children. Six months later they were married and shortly thereafter he adopted her two children. Mike and Bobby moved to The Woodlands in 1976 where they made life-long friends. They moved to Richmond in 1990 after their children graduated from high school. Mike and Bobby were equally lucky in making many wonderful friends in Richmond as well. Bobby never wavered in his love and commitment to his wife and children over the next 46 years. He loved his family almost as much as he loved his two Golden Retrievers, Matty and Josey, his Labrador Retriever, Buck, and Mike's dogs, Bitsy, Pig and Sophie.
Bobby loved fishing and hunting in Matagorda, Texas. His parents built a home in Matagorda in the 1960s where he spent many of his weekends and vacations enjoying great times with many friends especially Jennifer and Tom Klaiber.
Bobby also found time for community service. He was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation. In addition, the Richmond Police Department recognized Bobby as the 2009 Citizen of the Year.
The family is especially appreciative of Pastor Jeff Gantz, Dr. Sachin Soni, Dr. Earl Mangin, Dr. Michael Abdelcayed and the many other doctors, nurses and physical therapist (especially Kelly at Oak Bend) who assisted him during his long illness.
Bobby was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Richmond. The family will hold a family-only memorial service in the sanctuary of St. John's United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John's United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice
. In accordance with Bobby's wishes, the family will spread his ashes on a sunrise trip guided by Raymond Cox to his favorite redfish hole in Matagorda Bay.