Robert Grimm
1956-2019
C. Robert Grimm, 62, born November 9, 1956 passed away May 20, 2019 in Kemp, TX after a short battle with liver cancer. His parents were Charles R. Grimm and Carmen Delahoussaye Grimm. Robert attended Lee High School in Houston, he was a Pipeliner for the past 45 years and traveled the entire USA working in that field. He loved his family and in his spare time he enjoyed the outdoor life of fishing and hunting. Robert was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his wife, Marie Grimm; mother and step-father, Carmen and Frank Nadolney; sister Paula Grimm Matthews (Donald) of Monticello, FL; brother, Mark Grimm (Cindy) of Palestine, TX, uncle, Edward J. de la Houssaye, III., of Galveston, TX as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will gather for Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, 1618 Texas Ave. Houston, TX on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:10 pm. Visitation to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2019