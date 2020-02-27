Home

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery

Robert H. Williams Jr.


1958 - 2020
Robert H. Williams Jr. Obituary
Robert H. Williams, Jr.
1958-2020
Robert H. Williams, Jr. of Houston, Texas passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Though his passing was unexpected, his family was able to be present and lovingly support him in his final hours. Rob was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana September 29, 1958, eldest son of Suzanne C. Williams and Robert H. Williams. Robert is preceded in death by his mother Suzanne C. Williams. He is survived by his father Robert Williams Sr., siblings Holly Shafer, Garrett and Keith Williams, nephews Jonathan Shafer, Tyler and Jesse Williams, and niece Elizabeth Gardner. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28 at 11AM at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
