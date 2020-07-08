1/1
Robert H. Williams Sr.
1928 - 2020
Robert H. Williams, Sr
1928-2020
Robert H. "Bob" Williams Sr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away July 3, 2020. He was born December 12, 1928 to Elijah and Anita Williams in Shreveport, LA. He is survived by his sister Martha Collins, sons Garrett and Keith Williams, daughter Holly Shafer and grandchildren Tyler Williams, Elizabeth Gardner, Jesse Williams, and Jonathan Shafer. He is preceded in death by wife of 55 years Suzanne Cox Williams and son Robert H. Williams Jr. Bob graduated from Centenary College of Louisiana with a degree in geology and Louisiana State University where he received his law degree. While serving in the military, he was a member of Judge Advocates General Corps during the Korean War. Bob later became an executive working for credit life insurance companies in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Houston. He was an avid reader and enjoyed colonial and civil war history. Other interests included LSU football, politics, and genealogy. He was active in the Fonn Villas Civic Association and also Boy Scout Troop 818 where he served as an assistant. Bob enjoyed the outdoors and especially Colorado and New Mexico where he would take his family on vacations. Visitation will be at 1:00pm with services from 2:00 to 3:00pm, and internment immediately following on Thursday July 9th, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
01:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
JUL
9
Service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
JUL
9
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
