Robert E. Haring
1934-2020
Robert E. Haring, 85, of Houston passed away May 21, 2020. Mr. Haring was born September 18, 1934 in Newburgh, New York to Albert and Alice Haring. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Zepfel Haring; children, Scott Dennis Haring, Laurie Ann Haring, Patricia Alice Schuljak & husband Robert James Schuljak; grandchildren, Stephanie Schuljak Mills & husband Roger Q Mills IV, Russell Stephen Schuljak.
Bob attended Carnegie Mellon where he attained a B.S. and M.S. in Chemical Engineering. He also attended the University of Tulsa where he earned his M.S. in Mathematics. Bob and his wife Joan established a scholarship in the names of Robert E and Joan Z Haring at Carnegie Mellon.
Bob was a pioneer and leader in research that became the backbone of offshore platform design developed in the 1970's. He left a legacy after 38 years at Exxon Production Research through his industry leadership in offshore engineering and mentorship of young engineers. He holds two patents and authored numerous papers in the field of offshore engineering and was awarded the Offshore Technology Conference Hall of Fame Honor. He was also a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Marine Technology Society and was elected as a Fellow of the Marine Technology Society in 1992.
Bob was an award-winning member of the Houston Photography Society. He also enjoyed playing tennis and golf, extensive travelling and Astros baseball. Bob and Joan traveled often to Maui and enjoyed spending their time between Ruidoso, NM and Houston in their retirement years.
Visitation and Mass will be announced at a later date.
Please consider contributions in Bob's memory to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, P O Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.