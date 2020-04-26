|
Robert Benjamin "Bob" Hinsley
1938-2020
Robert Benjamin "Bob" Hinsley passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 28, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born on Feb 1, 1938 in San Francisco. He moved to Houston as a young boy to be raised by his grandmother in the Heights area of Houston. He attended Reagan HS where he excelled at basketball and meeting new friends, many of whom he still has today. After High School he attended Del Mar Junior College to play basketball for 1 yr, after which he enrolled in The University of Texas where he joined the Catholic Fraternity, Phi Kappa Theta. He earned a BA in English and next attended UT Law School. Most of his career was focused on Consumer Law. He was an avid tennis player his whole life. A few of his many accomplishments (professional and otherwise) include: Chairman of the Juvenile Delinquency Committee of Texas State Bar Association, Chairman, District 4 A, Texas State Bar Grievance Committee, Board of Directors of National Big Brothers/Big Sisters Organization, St. Cyril's Catholic Church Singers, Board of Directors American Heart Association, Board of Directors Friends of Houston Public Library System, First President of Parish Council Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Heights Rotary Club, Greater Heights Chamber of Commerce, Spring Branch/Memorial Optimist Club, National Association of Consumer Lawyers, Instructor at The University of Houston Annual Consumer Law Symposium. He was loved by many friends and family and is survived by his sons, David and Greg, sister Marcia Lopez, brother Michael Hinsley, and many friends. He put a smile on the face of everyone he met.
Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The (https://www. dementiasociety.org/donate). May God bless this great man.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020