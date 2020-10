Robert N. Hodgson1932-2020Robert Hodgson, of Katy, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He had his beloved wife Mona by his side at their apartment in Cypress, TX.Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mona; his daughter Karen and husband Leonard Loyd; his son Robert Hodgson and wife Murielle; his daughter Terry Hodgson; his grandson Ryan Loyd and wife Jackie; his latest joy in life, great-grandson Egan Loyd; and lucky-to-have-inherited step-grandson Kenn Purcell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Hodgson.A private memorial service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you visit memorialoaksfunerals.com to contribute a memory.