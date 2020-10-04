Robert N. Hodgson
1932-2020
Robert Hodgson, of Katy, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He had his beloved wife Mona by his side at their apartment in Cypress, TX.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mona; his daughter Karen and husband Leonard Loyd; his son Robert Hodgson and wife Murielle; his daughter Terry Hodgson; his grandson Ryan Loyd and wife Jackie; his latest joy in life, great-grandson Egan Loyd; and lucky-to-have-inherited step-grandson Kenn Purcell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Hodgson.
A private memorial service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you visit memorialoaksfunerals.com
to contribute a memory.