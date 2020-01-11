|
Robert M. Hoffmann Jr.
1951-2019
Robert M. Hoffmann, Jr., loving husband, best friend, and constant companion, passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 67.
Bob was known for his infectious smile, playful teasing, and love for his profession. He worked for over 30 years at Methodist Hospital as a Registered Nurse in the operating room.
Bob's adventurous personal life began when he met his future wife, Deborah "Dee" Harper, on a blind date. It was a true love match; they were married for 33 blissful years.
Bob had many interests. He loved to travel. He enjoyed bareboating on sailboats and cruising on Royal Caribbean.
Bob was a Master Cook. He loved food and loved talking about how to prepare it.
Bob was a HLSR member, joining first the Arabian Horse Show committee, then the Palomino Horse Show committee, before finally retiring to Lifetime status.
The middle child of three, Bob was born at Ft. Bragg, NC. His mother said he gave her gray hair. Bob said his sister helped when she pretended to jump off a cliff. Bob wasn't the only jokester in the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Caroline. He is survived by his loving wife, Dee; sister, Sharon White; brother, James; mother-in-law, Dorothy Harper; brother-and sister-in-law, Robert and Rebecca Vickers; and many much loved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 18 at 2pm, Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd. Refreshments will be served afterwards. We hope to see attendees in colors rather than somber black. Hospital co-workers wear your scrubs for Bob! Horsey set wear your cowboy hats or boots! How about Hawaiian shirts or bright colors! This will be a joyful affair.
Many of you knew Bob was passionate about his pets, his beloved adopted dogs. Therefore, we ask you, in lieu of flowers, to make memorial donations to Rescued Pet Movement (rescuedpetmovement.org).
Finally, Bob was a larger than life character, full of piss and vinegar. Remember him at your favorite Happy Hour, where you are tasked to tie one on and tell a few stories about the remarkable Bob Hoffmann.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020