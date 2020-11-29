1/1
Robert Hubbell
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Oliver Hubbell
1932-2020
Bob Hubbell, native Galvestonian, passed away on November 21st, 2020. He was a longtime Houston resident after traveling around the country in the oil industry.
His advanced education was a BS and MS from the University of Houston in Petroleum Engineering. Additional work was done at The University of Oklahoma and The Missouri School of Mines. He served in the US Army and completed with rank of Captain.
Bob worked in petroleum engineering his entire career at several oil and gas companies, culminating in the forming of his own international petroleum consulting firm. Concurrently, he taught graduate level engineering at The University of Houston and later became the director of the Cullen College of Engineering Continuing Education. A Mensa member, he was also active in petroleum professional societies, presented papers at oil conferences and was published in oil and gas magazines.
Predeceased by parents Sidney William and Alice Marie Hubbell, siblings Sidney Hubbell, Marius Hubbell, Louis Hubbell, and Ann Hubbell Vaughn.
Bob leaves behind his family to mourn him including Lydia Hubbell, beloved wife of 66 years, and his children Emily Hubbell and Robert Edmund Hubbell.
No wake due to pandemic. Funeral service to be held at St Francis de Sales Church, 11 am December 1st. Private burial to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to St Francis de Sales, Strake Jesuit, or St Agnes Academy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St Francis de Sales Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved