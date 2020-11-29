Robert Oliver Hubbell

1932-2020

Bob Hubbell, native Galvestonian, passed away on November 21st, 2020. He was a longtime Houston resident after traveling around the country in the oil industry.

His advanced education was a BS and MS from the University of Houston in Petroleum Engineering. Additional work was done at The University of Oklahoma and The Missouri School of Mines. He served in the US Army and completed with rank of Captain.

Bob worked in petroleum engineering his entire career at several oil and gas companies, culminating in the forming of his own international petroleum consulting firm. Concurrently, he taught graduate level engineering at The University of Houston and later became the director of the Cullen College of Engineering Continuing Education. A Mensa member, he was also active in petroleum professional societies, presented papers at oil conferences and was published in oil and gas magazines.

Predeceased by parents Sidney William and Alice Marie Hubbell, siblings Sidney Hubbell, Marius Hubbell, Louis Hubbell, and Ann Hubbell Vaughn.

Bob leaves behind his family to mourn him including Lydia Hubbell, beloved wife of 66 years, and his children Emily Hubbell and Robert Edmund Hubbell.

No wake due to pandemic. Funeral service to be held at St Francis de Sales Church, 11 am December 1st. Private burial to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to St Francis de Sales, Strake Jesuit, or St Agnes Academy.



