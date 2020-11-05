1/1
Robert Ives Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Millard
Ives, Jr.
1926-2020
Robert Millard Ives, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, born May 11, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, to Robert and Donna Ives, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Waco, Texas.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway in Houston, Texas.
To read the full obituary or to leave a tribute or message for the family, please visit www.WHBfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
October 21, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved