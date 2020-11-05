Robert Millard
Ives, Jr.
1926-2020
Robert Millard Ives, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, born May 11, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, to Robert and Donna Ives, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Waco, Texas.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway in Houston, Texas.
.