Robert James Catlin
1925-2020
Robert James Catlin, a distinguished gentleman and gentle, warm-hearted man known to many as "Bob," passed away peacefully from natural causes at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center in Houston on the 9th of October, 2020.
Born on the 6th of December, 1925, to Robert Irving Catlin and Frances Rose Catlin, Bob was raised in West Hartford, Connecticut. After attending Kingswood Oxford School Bob commenced his undergraduate studies, to then suspend them during World War II by attending the U.S. Naval Reserve Midshipmen's School. Bob served as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Philippine Sea. After the close of the war Bob graduated from Princeton University as a member of the Class of 1947.
While working in the chemotherapy department at Sloan Kettering Institute in New York, Bob met Winifred Esther Jacobson (known as "Dede"), who worked in an adjoining department. They married on the 27th of December, 1950. Bob's early career as a health physicist included tenures with DuPont, Westinghouse, and the Atomic Energy Commission in Washington, D.C. In 1973 Bob accepted a posting with the International Atomic Energy Agency and moved his family to Vienna, Austria. After retiring from the Nuclear Regulatory Commision in 1980, Bob was scientific adviser for the Electric Power Research Institute in Palo Alto, and served as a consultant to the former Soviet Union and to the U.S. Department of Energy on radiological matters for incidents at Chernobyl and Chelyabinsk. In 1990 Bob and Dede moved to Houston, where Bob was executive director of clinical and laboratory safety at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center, and executive director of the Positron Diagnostic and Research Center. Bob also taught radiological science at the School of Public Health; he retired in 1995.
With a lifelong passion for music, Bob mastered many instruments, arranged and composed beautiful carols, and enjoyed choral singing, most recently with the Buckingham Singers. Anyone who knew and spent time with Bob would be treated to musical performances ranging from classical to popular, often in concert with his identical twin brother Dr. Francis Irving Catlin. Piano, accordion, ukulele, hammered dulcimer, and a broad array of percussion (even the humble kazoo) — no instrument was beyond Bob's enthusiasm and skill in providing entertainments to delight. Bob enjoyed serving alongside his wife Dede as a docent with the Bayou Bend Collection of American decorative arts and paintings.
Bob is survived by his son: James Hunter Catlin and wife Jennifer, of Trappe, Maryland; his daughters: Christine Carroll Catlin Linn of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Mary Lavina Evans Catlin of Portola Valley, California. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Callista Rose Catlin and Lillian Jade Catlin, daughters of James and Jennifer Catlin. He was preceded in death by his wife Dede and brother Fran.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Road, Houston, Texas on Monday the 21st of December, 2020, at 11:00am with the Reverend Stuart Bates officiating.
A private interment will be held at a later date in Church Hill, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University (by email at theshepherdsociety@rice.edu or telephone at 713-348-4992) or to the charity of your choice
.