Robert Jeffrey Sliva
1972-2020
Robert Jeffrey Sliva, 47, of Wharton, TX, passed away on August 5, 2020. His memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay St, Houston, TX, with the Reverends Lance Ousley and Josef Klam officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Jeff's memory to Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT), PO Box 584, Wharton, TX 77488 or any animal charity of your choice
.