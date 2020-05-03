Robert Alvin Jordan

1932-2020

Robert Alvin Jordan, 88, of Houston, Tx, passed away, peacefully, on April 25, 2020. He had been under the wonderful and tender care of Vini, Janet, April, Ava, Jesse, Miriam and others at Magnolia Way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lee and Glennie Jordan and brother William. Born in Ralls, Tx, Bob spent his young school years in Baytown, Tx. He served in the Air Force, based in England where he developed a love of all things British, often enjoying weekend leaves in London. Returning to Texas he attended and graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a degree in Marketing. After some years with advertising agencies, Bob formed a media research company with Jim Higginbotham in 1971. After building a successful business with his partner, Bob retired at the age of 81. Although Bob's father was a Baptist minister throughout his long life, Rev. Jordan was quite happy that Bob along with his wife, were long time members of the First Presbyterian Church of Houston. Bob was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and the life hereafter. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gaynor, and his stepdaughter Denise. No service is planned. Gifts in Bob's memory may be directed to Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston, or World Vision.



