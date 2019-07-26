|
|
Robert E. Kahn
1952-2019
Robert E. Kahn 1952-2019 passed away July 22, 2019 in Houston, TX. Born Sept. 11, 1952 Detroit, MI. Bob graduated Wayne State University & Cooley Law School. Practiced immigration law in Houston over 35 yrs. He is survived by wife of many years, Linda Kahn, daughter Bianca and grandson Joshua; brothers, Tony & Mitchell Kahn & Sister Laura Swartz.
Memorial service will be held Sat July 26 2pm at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery 1037 Post Oak Rd, Houston TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019