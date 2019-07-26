Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Beth Yeshurun Cemetery
1037 Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kahn


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kahn Obituary
Robert E. Kahn
1952-2019
Robert E. Kahn 1952-2019 passed away July 22, 2019 in Houston, TX. Born Sept. 11, 1952 Detroit, MI. Bob graduated Wayne State University & Cooley Law School. Practiced immigration law in Houston over 35 yrs. He is survived by wife of many years, Linda Kahn, daughter Bianca and grandson Joshua; brothers, Tony & Mitchell Kahn & Sister Laura Swartz.
Memorial service will be held Sat July 26 2pm at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery 1037 Post Oak Rd, Houston TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.