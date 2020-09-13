Robert Burnett Kerr
1929-2020
Robert Burnett Kerr, 90, of Spring Branch, TX, passed away Aug. 14, 2020. Born Dec. 25, 1929 in Staunton, VA, Robert, better known as Bob, was the only child of Katherine Burnett and Robert Keeran Kerr. In 1946 the family moved to San Antonio, TX where Bob graduated from Alamo Heights High School and St. Mary's University. In 1952, he accepted a commission as a lieutenant in the Army and was sent to Ulm, Germany where he served in the 272nd Field Artillery Battalion. While there, in 1954 he married Geraldine Viola Jagers, who was serving with the U.S. Special Services Group. After returning to the states, Bob worked in Texas in auto and trailer sales. In 1957 he took a position with Philip Carey Mfg. in Houston, keeping an antique felt mill running - a job tailor made for a gifted mechanic. He and Geri raised 3 children while he continued to pursue his passion for all things mechanical, especially automobiles. Bob also continued his military duties with the 75th MAC as a reservist, attaining the rank of Colonel. After a 35 year career at Celotex (formerly Philip Carey) he and Geri retired to Spring Branch, TX to what the family affectionately called "The Ranch". He enjoyed his days there until a brief illness sent him to his forever home. He was preceded in death by an infant son, his wife of 54 years, Geraldine, and youngest son Donald B. Kerr. He is survived by his daughter Kathleen K. Smith (David), son Robert J. Kerr (Cynthia), 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Memorial and Interment will be held Sept. 19, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Francis by the Lake, Canyon Lake, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Salvation Army or charity of your choice
.