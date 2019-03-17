Robert Leroy Kietzman

1933-2019

Robert Leroy Kietzman passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Bob was born in Iola, Kansas, on October 7, 1933 to Charles and Lucille Kietzman. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Dolores Kietzman (Gordon), his daughter Laura Dabbs, son Robert Kietzman and wife Marla, and daughter Janice Kramer and husband Doug, seven grandchildren and one great grandson.

Bob grew up in Dewey, OK and attended Oklahoma State University graduating with a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management in 1955. He served for eight years as an officer in the U. S. Army, receiving his discharge as a Captain. Bob moved to in Houston 1969 as a partner and owner of several oil & gas service companies. Bob was a private pilot and a proud member of Ye Ancient and Secrete Order of Quiet Birdmen. He was an avid reader and loved sailing, golf, tennis and woodworking.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079 on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 am. Internment will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Bob's memory to the s Project. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019