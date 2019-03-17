Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
625 Nottingham Oaks Trail
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kietzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kietzman


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Kietzman Obituary
Robert Leroy Kietzman
1933-2019
Robert Leroy Kietzman passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Bob was born in Iola, Kansas, on October 7, 1933 to Charles and Lucille Kietzman. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Dolores Kietzman (Gordon), his daughter Laura Dabbs, son Robert Kietzman and wife Marla, and daughter Janice Kramer and husband Doug, seven grandchildren and one great grandson.
Bob grew up in Dewey, OK and attended Oklahoma State University graduating with a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management in 1955. He served for eight years as an officer in the U. S. Army, receiving his discharge as a Captain. Bob moved to in Houston 1969 as a partner and owner of several oil & gas service companies. Bob was a private pilot and a proud member of Ye Ancient and Secrete Order of Quiet Birdmen. He was an avid reader and loved sailing, golf, tennis and woodworking.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079 on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 am. Internment will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Bob's memory to the s Project. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now