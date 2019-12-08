|
Robert Eugene Kizer
1934-2019
Robert Eugene Kizer, 84, of Houston, TX, passed away November 25, 2019. Born December 6, 1934. Graduated from W. B. Ray High School, Corpus Christi. Retired from Exxon, Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Office and Houston Farm & Ranch Club. Survived by wife of 60 years, Patricia, children, Deborah Hymer (Keith), Thomas Kizer, Michael Kizer (Adrieanne), Diana Dunnam (Roger) and Donna Cezar (Ronald). 8 Grand children and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 2pm-6pm with funeral service Monday Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:15 am at American Heritage Funeral Home. Burial at Houston National Cemetery. Visit the website for additional information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019