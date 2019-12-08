Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 445-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:15 AM
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kizer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kizer


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kizer Obituary
Robert Eugene Kizer
1934-2019
Robert Eugene Kizer, 84, of Houston, TX, passed away November 25, 2019. Born December 6, 1934. Graduated from W. B. Ray High School, Corpus Christi. Retired from Exxon, Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Office and Houston Farm & Ranch Club. Survived by wife of 60 years, Patricia, children, Deborah Hymer (Keith), Thomas Kizer, Michael Kizer (Adrieanne), Diana Dunnam (Roger) and Donna Cezar (Ronald). 8 Grand children and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 2pm-6pm with funeral service Monday Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:15 am at American Heritage Funeral Home. Burial at Houston National Cemetery. Visit the website for additional information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -