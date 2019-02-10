Robert C. Knight

1933-2019

After living a life dedicated to his family, Bob passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born June 3, 1933, in England, Arkansas. Bob was the youngest of five siblings born to Gertrude Goad Knight and Ed Knight. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patsye Akin Knight, and his family, Gwen Knight, Roger Knight and his wife Isabel and her son, Phillip Crespo, and Randall Knight and his wife Janice and their children, Lauren and Katherine. He also has nieces and nephews in Houston, Texas, as well as in Tennessee. After graduating from The University of North Texas, Bob spent his career with Allstate Insurance Company as an insurance agent. He served in the United States Army in Texas and Germany during 1954 and 1955 with Army Intelligence. Graveside services will be held at Kirk Cemetery near Waco, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn. GA 30047 or online at www.lbda.org.