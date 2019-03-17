|
Robert Emmett Laing
1926-2019
Robert (Bob) Laing went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019. He was born in Houston on May 16, 1926, and fostered by the loving Georgi family. He served in the US Navy in WW II and graduated from TX A&M in 1949. He was married to his beloved wife, Phyllis, for 73 years. After having a dairy farm and working for Farm Bureau, he opened his own independent insurance agency in Houston. He accepted Christ as his Savior as a young man, and committed his entire life to serving Him. He was a living example of 1 Cor. 15:58.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, Larry and David; daughter, Tamara Cook; grandchildren, Phillip Laing, Brian Laing, Russell Laing, Brandon Cook (deceased), Bethany Cook Magan, and great-grandson, Sawyer Laing.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019