Home

POWERED BY

Services
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - Raymondville
1157 W Hidalgo Ave.
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lany


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lany Obituary
Robert "Captian Bob" Lany
1948-2019
Robert Lany, Jr., also known as Captain Bob, 71, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Solara Hospital in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on July 22, 1948 in Pueblo, Colorado to Robert William Lany, Sr and Elizabeth Takash Lany.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Brooks Andrew Lany, brother, Jim Lany, and sister, Marybeth Lany. He is survived by his son Jon (Amber) Polner, daughters, Kristin (Tracy) Gilbert, and Heather (Darren) Sygrove, sister, Charlotte (Charlie) Vasile, brothers, Chuck Lany and Karl (Kathy) Lany, grandchildren, Tyler and CJ Gilbert, Noah, Erin, and Hali Sygrove, and Danny and Abbie Polner, and great-grandchild, Cameron Gilbert.
Bob was a renaissance man. He loved adventure and a good joke. He was an amazing father, husband, grandfather, and cook. He loved hunting and fishing and any music. He looked as good in a fishing shirt as he did in boots and a tux. He tried to approach every situation with a smile and positive attitude. He was very involved with his local community and church. He did many years of community service with the Jaycees and Elk Lodge. He loved all he met and all loved him.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for scholarships to Port Mansfield Chamber of Commerce or Elks Lodge of Harlingen, TX #1889.
A celebration of his life will be held in the future with family and friend.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now