Robert Lee Pacini, Sr.

1938-2019

Robert Lee Pacini, Sr. died on Wednesday, the 26th of June 2019 in Sumartin, Croatia. He was born on the 17th of August 1938, in Houston, Texas. He was 80 years of age.

Robert grew up primarily in Houston and graduated from Northside High School, formerly Jefferson Davis High School. He attended the University of Houston where he received a Bachelor of Science. He began his estate planning career in 1962, working with his late brother-in-law, Robert Raymond Ottis, Sr. of Houston. He was a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and active in his profession until his death, as well as consistently recognized for his achievements and contributions to the field, including Top of the Table, Million Dollar Round Table, and many others. Robert was also involved in commercial real estate and served as a Harris County Sherriff Reservist.

Very active in his Catholic faith, Robert was a member of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and a long-time member of Houston's St. Anne's Catholic Community. He served on the boards of the Holy Name Retreat Center and St John-Paul II Catholic School of Katy, Texas. Robert also served on the board of the Living Bank, and as president of the International Wine & Food Society, Houston Chapter, as well as leadership rolls in many other organizations. He was also a member of Chaine des Rotisseurs.

He was a world traveler and especially loved having his family with him whenever possible. Robert was an avid wine collector and connoisseur.

Robert is preceded in death by his first wife, Carmelina Rose; and parents, Ann and Nathiel Pacini, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Olivia Ann Pacini; his children, Ann Marie Falloure and her husband, David, Robert Lee Pacini, Jr. and his wife, Cece, Tamara Bibb and her husband, Harrison; his three siblings, Natalie Sedita and her husband Joseph, Patricia Marleau and her husband, Larry, and Nathiel Pacini, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen; his eight grandchildren, David Andrew, William, and Richard Falloure, Maia and Christopher Pacini, Gavin Bibb, and Adrian and Giulia Pacini; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 19th of July, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at half-past seven o'clock.

A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 20th of July, at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1111 St. Joseph Parkway in Houston.

The Rite of Committal will immediately follow, via an escorted cortège, at Glenwood cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to the Charity Guild of Catholic Women, 1203 Lovett Blvd., Houston, TX, 77006; or to the Cardinal's Circle, 1700 San Jacinto St., Houston, TX, 77002; or to the , 6055 S Loop E, Houston, TX, 77087.

Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019