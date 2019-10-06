Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
11612 Memorial Drive,
Houston, TX
View Map
More Obituaries for Robert Lemer
Robert Lemer


1928 - 2019
Robert Lemer Obituary
Robert Stanley Lemer
1928-2019
Robert Stanley Lemer, age 91, passed away peacefully in his home on October 2, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born July 9, 1928 to Archie Lemer and Dona Gibson, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. He is survived by his wife Gale Lemer. Other survivors are Deborah and Jim Alexander, Ron and Rene Lemer, Randy and Kim Lemer, grandchildren and spouses Brian and Stephanie, Alex and Ali, Travis, Kelly, Brooke, Rachel, Sam, Emma, great grandchildren Greyson and Preston, Gale's children David Kot and his spouse Shelly, Dennis Kot, and step granddaughter Sadie. He was preceded in death by his first love, Joyce McRee Lemer.
Bob was passionate about his family, his career, and advocating for the City of Houston. He served as a Partner with Ernst & Young and developed a wealth of experience in the health care industry and in governmental accounting. His expertise was recognized and valued by his clients and colleagues. He thoroughly enjoyed his long career with E&Y. He and Joyce made many lifelong cherished friends during those years. In retirement, Bob freely shared his expertise for many years and was a founding member and Chairman of Citizens for Public Accountability.
The family enjoyed many years of holidays, parties, and vacations. They were able to share several memorable trips, enthusiastically guided by Bob.
Bob found love again and married Gale Kot Lemer on March 18, 2016. They enjoyed traveling and supporting their favorite teams. When Bob's health declined, Gale took loving care of him until the end of his life.
Bob will be greatly missed by his family and by the many people, from all walks of life, who knew him as friend or mentor.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas, 77024. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
