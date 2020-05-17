Robert Lewis Sr.
1936 - 2020
Robert Lee Lewis Sr.
1936-2020
Robert passed peacefully at home with his family. He was survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Margaret Irene Morris, Robert Lewis Jr., daughter Robin Copeland, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was born at home June 11th in north Houston and graduated from Humble High School 1954, Funeral services will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home at 2602 South Houston Ave. Humble, TX. 77396 Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 pm Tuesday May 19th. and Funeral ceremony to be at 10:00 am Wednesday May 20th.
To view the Funeral ceremony by web cast go to:Rosewood.cc,
select Robert Lewis and click Web Cast button.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.
