Robert H. Lightfoot, Sr.
1931-2019
Robert H. Lightfoot Sr. was born on the 3rd of April 1931, in Houston, TX to Catherine and Thomas E. Lightfoot, Sr. He passed away on Monday, the 26th of August 2019 in Houston.
A more complete and detailed notice may be found via the internet at www.geohlewis.com.
A memorial service celebrating his life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 5th of September, in the Hankamer Chapel of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where the Rev. John Barksdale, Executive Director of Pastoral Ministries, is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Deacon's Parlor.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019