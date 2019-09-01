Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
the Hankamer Chapel of Second Baptist Church
6400 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lightfoot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lightfoot Jr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lightfoot Jr. Obituary
Robert H. Lightfoot, Sr.
1931-2019
Robert H. Lightfoot Sr. was born on the 3rd of April 1931, in Houston, TX to Catherine and Thomas E. Lightfoot, Sr. He passed away on Monday, the 26th of August 2019 in Houston.
A more complete and detailed notice may be found via the internet at www.geohlewis.com.
A memorial service celebrating his life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 5th of September, in the Hankamer Chapel of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where the Rev. John Barksdale, Executive Director of Pastoral Ministries, is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Deacon's Parlor.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now