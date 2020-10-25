Robert Lore Vick
1929-2020
Robert Lore (Bob) Vick, died on October 13, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born in Courtland, MS on September 1, 1929, the son of A. S. (Atheral) Vick and Gladys Monteith Vick. He married Rose Ross of Oxford, Mississippi in 1953. Bob earned his B.S. in Pharmacy and his M.S.in Pharmacology at the University of Mississippi, and was a registered pharmacist for the State of Mississippi. He completed his PhD in Physiology at the University of Cincinnati. In 1961, Bob and Rose moved to Houston, Texas, where he joined the Physiology Department of Baylor College of Medicine, became a professor, and finally served as acting Chairman of Physiology until his retirement. Bob authored his own textbook, Contemporary Medical Physiology.
Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had many, many friends and was liked and admired by all who knew him. A memorial reception will be held at George H. Lewis Funeral Home in Houston on October 30, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. (details @ www.geohlewis.com
) with inurnment in Oxford, MS, where his wife is buried, on November 14, 2020
In addition to his daughter, Suzanne, Bob is survived by his grandson, Michael Liam Ryan, Michael's fiancé, Mallory Mehaffey, and by many beloved nieces and nephews.