Robert Monroe "Bob" Lowe
1923-2019
Robert M "Bob" Lowe Sr was born12/30/23 in Ft Worth TX. He was a golf medalist at Polytechnic High School & went to TCU on the 1st golf scholarship awarded by the TCU. He loved golf, playing courses all over the world until he was almost 80 years old. He also loved to watch football.
During WWII Bob became a Navy Pilot, was commissioned an Ensign in May 1945 & the flew the PBY Catalina. After the war he earned a BS in Petroleum Engineering at Oklahoma University, where he met & fell in love with Shirley Barbour, to whom he was married until her death in 2008. Bob spent his whole career with Sohio Petroleum Co (acquired by B.P.). After a long & distinguished career, he retired as the Houston Manager of Production in 1985.
Sharing Christ was Bob's most cherished legacy. A member of the Memorial Church of Christ he initiated their World Bible School program & managed it well into his 90's. He & Shirley loved the work of the Impact Church of Christ, volunteering & supporting this inner-city work to provide spiritual, emotional, physical & educational needs to the homeless, addicted & underserved.
Bob passed away on November 17, 2019. He is survived by daughter Judy Haley (husband Mike); son Robert M Lowe Jr (wife Kathy); grandchildren Ryan Haley, Corbin Haley, Meredith Kelly, Robby & Randy Lowe; great grandchildren Quinn, Keegan & Cannon Kelly, Campbell & John Haley; nephew Robert West & niece Nancy Smith.
The family held a private graveside burial. Donations to honor Bob's memory can be made to Impact Church of Christ, 1704 Weber St, Houston TX 77007 or to the Houston Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 1776 Yorktown St. #560, Houston TX 77056.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019