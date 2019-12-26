|
|
Robert Maitland Dawson
1946-2019
Robert Maitland Dawson, 73, of Noblesville, passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born to the late Donnovan and Clona Dawson on January 21, 1946. He graduated from Noblesville High in 1964, and from Wabash College and Washington University. He was employed by Rice University in Houston, Texas, as Department Manager for Civil and Environmental Engineering. During his tenure, he was a professor of Sustainable Technology while sponsoring Rice's Engineers Without Borders. Robert dearly loved traveling, SCUBA diving, sailing, hiking and camping. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Donna Dawson and his nephew, Donnovan Duncan. He is survived by his loving wife, Besse Barker Dawson of St Augustine, FL, his step-daughter, Malinda Wilford (Chris) of Rhode Island, and grandchildren, Jarrett Fields, Christopher Wilford, Tyler Fields, Ireland Wilford, and Perrin Wilford.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019