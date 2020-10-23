Robert Martin Taylor Jr.1938--2020Robert Martin Taylor, Jr. passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born June 5, 1938 to parents Robert Martin Taylor, Sr. and Mary Alice Bridges Taylor. After graduating from Jeff Davis High School in Houston, he used the strong electrical background he gained from working with his father as an electrician to establish his career. Bob began working as an Electrical Draftsman at Tennessee Gas. Four years later, he was employed by Hudson Engineering as an Electrical Designer. For 16 years, Bob was a Control Systems Designer for Refineries and Offshore Platforms.Bob married his wife, Adrienne, in 1973. In 1977, they started Taylor Technical Services to supply engineers, designers and CAD draftsmen to engineering firms on a contract basis. Specializing in Refinery & Offshore Platform Design, Taylor Technical Services quickly grew to become one of the largest firms of its kind in the Southern U.S.With a strong passion for hunting, Bob and Adrienne soon opened the Double T Ranch near Kerrville, Texas. His days there were spent enjoying the beautiful hill country and a wide variety of exotic game. Nearly every weekend, the lodge was filled with friends and guests eager to hunt introduced exotic species and, when in season, native whitetail deer and turkey.Bob's love of hunting led him to travel the world with his wife, children and friends. He was always excited to share stories about his latest adventures. Proud to have earned many World Records on hunts in America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, Bob welcomed friends and hunting enthusiasts into trophy rooms at his home and ranch.Bob appreciated muscle cars built during the 1950's and reminisced about the good times he had cruising around the North Side and hitting the Prince's and Stuart's Drive Ins. He attended many Houston area auto shows and shared his pale yellow 1958 Corvette, which often won awards for "Fan Favorite".His days were always busy working at the office, hunting, running the ranch, managing real estate investments and traveling with family. Retirement was never on his mind. He was a friend to everyone he met and never forgot a name or a face, no matter how much time passed.Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy Bridges Taylor, Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Adrienne Andry Taylor, his children, Jill Taylor Trojanowski, Donna Sue Taylor, Robert Landrum, Cheryl Taylor Scancarella, Robert Martin Taylor, III, Julie Thompson, Catrece Taylor, and Ashley Taylor Gathright, his sisters, Nita Taylor Cummings and Antoinette Taylor Hoss, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 3 PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, Houston, TX.