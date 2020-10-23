1/1
Robert Martin Taylor Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Martin Taylor Jr.
1938--2020
Robert Martin Taylor, Jr. passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born June 5, 1938 to parents Robert Martin Taylor, Sr. and Mary Alice Bridges Taylor. After graduating from Jeff Davis High School in Houston, he used the strong electrical background he gained from working with his father as an electrician to establish his career. Bob began working as an Electrical Draftsman at Tennessee Gas. Four years later, he was employed by Hudson Engineering as an Electrical Designer. For 16 years, Bob was a Control Systems Designer for Refineries and Offshore Platforms.
Bob married his wife, Adrienne, in 1973. In 1977, they started Taylor Technical Services to supply engineers, designers and CAD draftsmen to engineering firms on a contract basis. Specializing in Refinery & Offshore Platform Design, Taylor Technical Services quickly grew to become one of the largest firms of its kind in the Southern U.S.
With a strong passion for hunting, Bob and Adrienne soon opened the Double T Ranch near Kerrville, Texas. His days there were spent enjoying the beautiful hill country and a wide variety of exotic game. Nearly every weekend, the lodge was filled with friends and guests eager to hunt introduced exotic species and, when in season, native whitetail deer and turkey.
Bob's love of hunting led him to travel the world with his wife, children and friends. He was always excited to share stories about his latest adventures. Proud to have earned many World Records on hunts in America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, Bob welcomed friends and hunting enthusiasts into trophy rooms at his home and ranch.
Bob appreciated muscle cars built during the 1950's and reminisced about the good times he had cruising around the North Side and hitting the Prince's and Stuart's Drive Ins. He attended many Houston area auto shows and shared his pale yellow 1958 Corvette, which often won awards for "Fan Favorite".
His days were always busy working at the office, hunting, running the ranch, managing real estate investments and traveling with family. Retirement was never on his mind. He was a friend to everyone he met and never forgot a name or a face, no matter how much time passed.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy Bridges Taylor, Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Adrienne Andry Taylor, his children, Jill Taylor Trojanowski, Donna Sue Taylor, Robert Landrum, Cheryl Taylor Scancarella, Robert Martin Taylor, III, Julie Thompson, Catrece Taylor, and Ashley Taylor Gathright, his sisters, Nita Taylor Cummings and Antoinette Taylor Hoss, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 3 PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, Houston, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved