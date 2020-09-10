1/1
Robert Martinez Sr.
1951 - 2020
Robert C Martinez
1951-2020
Robert C. Martinez born on June 18, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois. He went home to Jesus on September 2, 2020, at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Rose Martinez along with son Jesse, daughters Rachel, Jacqueline, Jennifer, Sandra , Samantha, Natasha, 1 daughter in law and 5 son in laws,14 Grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, 3 Siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents F.B. Martinez & Ernestine Martinez, 2 siblings, and his eldest son. He touched many lives with his genuine love! A beloved Husband, Loving Dad, PoPo, Pastor & Friend who will be missed more than words can express. You fought the good fight! We'll see you soon Babe, Dad, Popo, Suegro, Love you always!

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
San Jacinto Memorial Park and Funeral Home
14659 East Freeway
Houston, TX 77015
(713) 453-7114
