Robert C Martinez

1951-2020

Robert C. Martinez born on June 18, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois. He went home to Jesus on September 2, 2020, at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Rose Martinez along with son Jesse, daughters Rachel, Jacqueline, Jennifer, Sandra , Samantha, Natasha, 1 daughter in law and 5 son in laws,14 Grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, 3 Siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents F.B. Martinez & Ernestine Martinez, 2 siblings, and his eldest son. He touched many lives with his genuine love! A beloved Husband, Loving Dad, PoPo, Pastor & Friend who will be missed more than words can express. You fought the good fight! We'll see you soon Babe, Dad, Popo, Suegro, Love you always!



