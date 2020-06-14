Robert Matthew Mihalo, M.D.1940-2020Robert "Dr. Bob" Mihalo, M.D., 79 of Houston, TX passed away on June 10, 2020 at MD Anderson Hospital.Bob was born in Stamford, CT. to John Joseph Mihalo and Elizabeth Laslo Mihalo on July 9, 1940. He went to high school at John Adams and graduated in 1958. He went on to earn a BS Engineering degree from Brooklyn Polytechnic. After working for a period of time as a Civil Engineer, he attended Medical School at Wayne State in Michigan graduating in 1972. He worked as an Anesthesiologist at MD Anderson Hospital where he retired after 18 years. He was honorably discharged from the US Army with the rank of Captain and also served as a physician in the US Air Force for 20 years retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Bob served in the Korean War. He was an active member of St. John Chrysostom Byzantine Catholic Church and also attended St. Vincent De Paul Church.Bob is survived by his spouse, Richard Vela of Houston, TX, his brother John F. and sister-in-law Joan, nephews Stephen, Gerard and spouse Jennifer, nieces Celeste and partner Beth, great nieces and great nephews Kaitlyn, Ava, Jacob and Andrew. He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Margaret Fitzgerald Mihalo.Visitation will be held at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home on June 15, 2020 from 4-8PM. Funeral service will be held at St. John Chrysostom Byzantine Catholic Church, 5402 Acorn St., Houston, TX 77092, on June 16, 2020 at 9:30AM, with Rev. Fr. Elias Rafaj officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.