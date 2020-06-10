Robert "Bobby" H.

McCutcheon

1949-2020

Robert "Bobby" H. McCutcheon of Jamaica Beach, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 30, 2020 at the age of 70. Bobby's immediate family all preceded him in Death, Bobby is survived by his cousin David Hanna of Spring, TX.



Bobby was born in Houston, TX on June 18, 1949 and lived in the Houston-Galveston area his entire life. He grew up in the Houston Heights and graduated from Reagan H.S. in 1967.



Bobby worked for Armco Steel from 1968-69 until he started college at Sam Houston State University in 1969. While at SHSU he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration and returned to work for Armco Steel until 1974 when he left to work at the San Jacinto Savings Association before moving to Dooley-Tackaberry Fire and Safety, where he worked from 1978 until he retired in 2017.



Bobby moved from Houston to Jamaica Beach in 1999 where he lived until his passing.



Bobby had many life-long friends and enjoyed a very active social life. His friends all knew him as a loving man who never spoke ill of anyone. He was loved by many and a celebration of Bobby's life will be held at a later date. Notification of the celebration of his life will be posted here when the exact details are available.



