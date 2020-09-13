Robert D. Moreman, Jr.

1957-2020

Robert Duke Moreman, Jr. died on September 3, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Robert, also known as Bobby to his oldest friends and family, was born on April 9, 1957 to Duke and Claire Moreman in Cleburne, Texas. The family, including his two older sisters, Claudia and Barbara, moved to Houston in 1967. The Payne family lived across the street. The little girl living there, Cathy, became his friend and later his wife. They were married 33 years.

Robert spent most of his professional career as a new home salesperson after working as a Realtor and real estate broker in Houston. Robert and Cathy moved to Wimberley, Texas in 2011 when he accepted the sales position at Trendmaker Homes/Texas Casual Cottages. Five years ago he took the opportunity to work with David Weekley Homes where he easily made many friends with his coworkers and his home buyers.

With a lifelong love of the outdoors, Robert was passionate about fresh and saltwater fishing, kayaking, hunting, camping, and playing golf. He enjoyed these pursuits with his friends, many of whom referred to him as their brother. Especially in recent years, Robert spent weekends golfing with his son, Matthew, and fishing and kayaking with his brother-in-law, Warren Payne.

Working with his hands was something he enjoyed and spent time doing. Several pieces of furniture in Robert and Cathy's home were handcrafted by Robert. Toward the end of his life he began teaching himself how to weld, and future furniture and art projects were in the works. Cathy will always enjoy the vegetable garden Bobby built for her.

Many in Wimberley will remember Robert as the guard of Gate #2 at Market Days. He was there every first Saturday for the past several years volunteering with the Lions Club. He was also seen at many chamber of commerce functions, helping out where needed, especially for the 4th of July parade. He enjoyed working side by side with David Weekly Homes coworkers at the Food Bank in Austin. He was a generous man with his time and talents.

Robert brought family and friends together with great food and colorful stories throughout his life. He was never happier than when he was surrounded by those he loved. The home that he and Cathy built together in Wimberley was designed so that people could gather and have a comfortable place to spend the night or a long weekend. Family and friends were always welcome during the holidays. He was known for his stories, told with detail, that would often evoke laughter. He will also be remembered for his seafood gumbo, and his perfectly cooked steaks, prepared with a whiskey in one hand, a spatula in the other and a smile on his face. It was always a fun time when Robert was around.

Robert and Cathy have two children, Matthew D. Moreman and Dr. Sara A. Moreman. Matthew (Matt) lives in south Austin and following in his father's footsteps he works in sales in the home remodeling industry. Sara is a veterinarian working with small animals for FireHouse Animal Health Center in Round Rock. Robert was extremely proud of his children, as anyone who knew him would know.

He is also survived by his sisters Claudia Freese and Barbara Hodges and husband Bill; nieces Melissa Chicoria, Karen Freese and husband Jeremy Petrie, great nieces Nicole and Regan Chicoria, Kayla Purser and husband Forrest, and Summer Petrie; great-great niece and nephew Avary and Lucas Garcia, mother-in-law Rebecca Payne, brother and sister-in-law Warren and Jeannine Payne and their son Ross.

Robert's family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the love and support given to them since his death. For those wishing to honor his memory please consider donating to a veterans' organization of your choice.

At a future date, a celebration of Robert's life will be held with great food, stories, love and laughter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store