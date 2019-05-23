Home

Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Robert Mosby
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Cypress United Methodist Church
Robert LaReid Mosby
1935-2019
Robert was born to James and Gladys Mosby on June 18, 1935 in Center, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Paul. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Patsy Aufill Mosby, son Scott Mosby, and daughter Charla Reese. Also survived by his grandchildren, Katie Reese, Michael Mosby, and Luke Mosby. Robert was a graduate of Cleveland High School, Sam Houston State University, and an officer in the US Army. Upon discharge, Robert was in pharmaceutical sales before opening Mosby Furniture in Tomball in 1971. For further information please go to the Klein Funeral Home website.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2019
