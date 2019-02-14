|
|
Robert Leslie Owens
1953-2019
Robert Leslie Owens, age 65, entered into eternal life on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his residence in Houston, Texas. Robert was born to Howell and Leatrice Weber Owens on December 5, 1953 in Houston. He will be remembered for his love of family and being a great son, caring for his parents on a full time basis.
Robert is reunited with his mother, Leatrice Weber Owens. He leaves in God's care, his father, Howell Owens; two brothers, Howell Clay Owens and wife Mary Beth and Steven Craig Owens and wife Dorothy Ann and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Robert's life will be celebrated on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home with visitation beginning at Noon. He will be laid to rest beside his mother in Woodlawn Garden of Memories.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019